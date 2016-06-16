Overview

Dr. Heidi Rula, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Oncology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rula works at Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.