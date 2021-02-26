Overview

Dr. Heidi Richardson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA.



Dr. Richardson works at Rockwood Clinic in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.