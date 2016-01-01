See All Dermatologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Heidi Rand, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Heidi Rand, MD is a dermatologist in Nashville, TN. She currently practices at Heritage Medical Associates and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

    MULTIPLE - Dermatology - Nashville Office
    222 22nd Ave N Ste 504, Nashville, TN 37203

Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
  • Anthem
  • Assurant Health
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • Medicaid
  • MultiPlan
  • Principal Financial Group
  • UnitedHealthCare
  • WellPoint

About Dr. Heidi Rand, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 25 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1245221985
Education & Certifications

  • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
  • Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
Medical Education

Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown

Patient Satisfaction

3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(6)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Heidi Rand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rand has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rand has seen patients for Impetigo, Fungal Nail Infection and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rand. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rand.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.