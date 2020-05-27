See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Pearland, TX
Dr. Heidi Purcell, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (71)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Heidi Purcell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.

Dr. Purcell works at Woman's Health Pearland in Pearland, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UT Physicians Pediatric Surgery - Pearland
    10223 Broadway St Ste E, Pearland, TX 77584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 436-2920
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Serene ObGyn
    7580 Fannin St Ste 330, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 797-0060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (69)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 27, 2020
    My name is Andrea.I had a appointment with Dr. Purcell on May 14.I had not seen a doctor in 2 months.I was 24 weeks pregnant.I started to dilate.Dr.Purcell rushed me to the hospital so I would not deliver my baby because it was to soon.I never met a doctor so caring.Her bed side manner was just so kind, caring.She is a true Hero and a Angel. I'm so happy to have met her.I feel truly blessed to have her as my Doctor.I'm so happy with her.I will have her as my doctor for as long as live.
    Andrea M. — May 27, 2020
    About Dr. Heidi Purcell, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275888513
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    • Baylor Hosp-Tex Med
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Utah
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heidi Purcell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purcell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Purcell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Purcell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Purcell has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Purcell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Purcell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purcell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purcell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purcell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.