Dr. Puc has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heidi Puc, MD
Overview
Dr. Heidi Puc, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chittenango, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1386 State Route 5 Ste 203, Chittenango, NY 13037 Directions (315) 506-0738
-
2
Hematology-oncology Associates of Cny PC5008 Brittonfield Pkwy Ste 700, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 631-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca
- UHS Binghamton General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Heidi Puc, MD
- Family Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1013996545
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
