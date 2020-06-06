See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Chesterfield, MO
Dr. Heidi Prather, DO

Sports Medicine
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Heidi Prather, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.

Dr. Prather works at Washington University And Barnes-Jewish Orthopedic Center in Chesterfield, MO with other offices in New York, NY and Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Washington University
    14532 South Outer 40 Rd Ste 200, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 514-3500
  2. 2
    Hospital for Special Surgery
    535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 774-7653
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Washington University
    4921 Parkview Pl Ste B, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 514-3500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • Barnes-jewish West County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sacrum Disorders
Coccygeal Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Sacrum Disorders
Coccygeal Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 06, 2020
    Dr. Prather was brought in by my Orthopedic Surgeon on an emergency consultation when symptoms presented for him that he wanted her involvement on, immediately. I will forever be grateful for him getting her in within 30 minutes. She confirmed his diagnosis and set a treatment plan in motion that instant. In the beginning, April 2019, the communication via MyChart was a lengthy process and frustrating. However, by June 2019 that changed and the communication and ability to contact her staff has been great. She listens, validates my concerns and will push for things that are important and feels I should try. She has a great reputation and has put me in contact with the specialists I need for my chronic nerve disease. When I presented her with what I thought could be a ridiculous request in regards to the current temperature checks due to Covid19. She said it wasn't and took care of it instantly. It was helpful within a week. I highly recommend her.
    — Jun 06, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Heidi Prather, DO

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326066960
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heidi Prather, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prather is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prather has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prather has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Prather. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prather.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prather, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prather appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.