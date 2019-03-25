Dr. Heidi Piper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heidi Piper, MD
Overview
Dr. Heidi Piper, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Geneva, NY. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital.
Locations
Gregory G. Carnevale M.d LLC784 Pre Emption Rd, Geneva, NY 14456 Directions (315) 789-7337
The Eye Care Center325 West St Ste 101, Canandaigua, NY 14424 Directions (585) 394-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- F.F. Thompson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care ! Very rare to find a doctor and staff that literally show they care an extreme amount for their patience! Recomend over any other finger lakes eye specialist
About Dr. Heidi Piper, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Piper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Piper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Piper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Piper has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Piper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Piper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.