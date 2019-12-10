Dr. Heidi Orme, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orme is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heidi Orme, MD
Overview
Dr. Heidi Orme, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.
Dr. Orme works at
Locations
-
1
St Alphonsus Rehabilitation Services3875 E Overland Rd, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 343-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Orme?
Dr. Heidi Orme and her staff are what epitomizes the very best in a medical practitioner. She read and reviewed every detail in my chart before my first visit and she listened to my every concern. How rare is that? She was warm, caring, cordial and informative without giving me false promises or hope. She treated me with dignified respect and the absolute best care. Her staff are wonderful too. I highly recommend Dr. Orme and her staff of medical professionals. They have my utmost respect and gratitude.
About Dr. Heidi Orme, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1922201615
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- University of Utah Medical Center
- Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orme has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orme accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orme works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Orme. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orme.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orme, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orme appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.