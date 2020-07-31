Dr. Heidi Murley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heidi Murley, MD
Overview
Dr. Heidi Murley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.
Locations
St Elizabeth Physicians General and Vascular20 Medical Village Dr Ste 132, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 578-5880
St. Elizabeth Physicians General Surgery Florence7370 Turfway Rd Ste 390, Florence, KY 41042 Directions (859) 578-5880
St. Elizabeth Physicians Pulmonology Fort Thomas85 N Grand Ave Fl 2, Fort Thomas, KY 41075 Directions (859) 781-2210
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Murley yesterday, the third doctor I have seen to try to determine the pain I am experiencing in my breast. She was able to diagnose my lymphedema and recommend treatment. She was very professional, thorough, knowledgeable and offered a very caring attitude, which seems to be a rarity these days with doctors. I would highly recommend her for anyone experiencing breast issues.
About Dr. Heidi Murley, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215993795
Education & Certifications
- U Calif
- University of California School of Medicine - San Diego
Dr. Murley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murley has seen patients for Excision of Breast Tumor, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Murley speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Murley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.