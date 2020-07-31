Overview

Dr. Heidi Murley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Murley works at St. Elizabeth Physicians in Edgewood, KY with other offices in Florence, KY and Fort Thomas, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.