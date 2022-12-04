See All Dermatologists in Cary, NC
Dr. Heidi Mangelsdorf, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Heidi Mangelsdorf, MD

Dermatology
5 (64)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Heidi Mangelsdorf, MD is a Dermatologist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med.

Dr. Mangelsdorf works at WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER in Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Athlete's Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. John Soderberg, MD
Dr. John Soderberg, MD
10 (68)
View Profile
Meredith Harris, RNC
Meredith Harris, RNC
10 (212)
View Profile
Dr. Beth Schulz-Butulis, DO
Dr. Beth Schulz-Butulis, DO
8 (1244)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Cary Dermatology Center PA
    101 SW Cary Pkwy Ste 210, Cary, NC 27511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 467-8556

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Athlete's Foot
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Athlete's Foot

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Volbella Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mangelsdorf?

    Dec 04, 2022
    Efficient visit
    — Dec 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Heidi Mangelsdorf, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Heidi Mangelsdorf, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mangelsdorf to family and friends

    Dr. Mangelsdorf's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mangelsdorf

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Heidi Mangelsdorf, MD.

    About Dr. Heidi Mangelsdorf, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528053428
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bowman Gray School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Baylor Coll of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heidi Mangelsdorf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mangelsdorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mangelsdorf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mangelsdorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mangelsdorf works at WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER in Cary, NC. View the full address on Dr. Mangelsdorf’s profile.

    Dr. Mangelsdorf has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mangelsdorf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Mangelsdorf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mangelsdorf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mangelsdorf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mangelsdorf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Heidi Mangelsdorf, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.