Dr. Heidi Mangelsdorf, MD is a Dermatologist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med.



Dr. Mangelsdorf works at WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER in Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Athlete's Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.