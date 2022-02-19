See All Ophthalmologists in Reston, VA
Dr. Heidi Lisker, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Dr. Heidi Lisker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.

Dr. Lisker works at Heidi Lisker MD in Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Reston
    1830 Town Center Dr Ste 307, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 471-8490

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drusen
Diplopia
Stye
Drusen
Diplopia
Stye

Drusen Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Intraocular Lens Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 19, 2022
    About Dr. Heidi Lisker, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, German and Spanish
    • 1396829537
    Education & Certifications

    • Wash Hosp Ctr
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Hosp
    • BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Boston U
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heidi Lisker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lisker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lisker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lisker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lisker has seen patients for Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lisker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lisker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lisker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lisker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lisker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

