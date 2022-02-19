Dr. Heidi Lisker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lisker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heidi Lisker, MD
Overview
Dr. Heidi Lisker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Lisker works at
Locations
-
1
Reston1830 Town Center Dr Ste 307, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 471-8490
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lisker?
Dr. Lisker is a true professional. She was very patient with us when we visited her as a family. She performed very thorough examination on all of us, explaining in details her diagnosis, best course of action and giving practical tips what would help our eye health. Thanks to Dr. Lisker, an issue in my retina was discovered, smth that no other doctor noticed in the past several years. I would have not known about the dangerous condition and it would have gone undiagnosed and untreated if it were not for Dr. Lisker. I highly recommend her and will be going back again.
About Dr. Heidi Lisker, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1396829537
Education & Certifications
- Wash Hosp Ctr
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hosp
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Boston U
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lisker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lisker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lisker works at
Dr. Lisker has seen patients for Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lisker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lisker speaks German and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lisker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lisker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lisker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lisker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.