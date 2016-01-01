Dr. Heidi L'Esperance, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. L'Esperance is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heidi L'Esperance, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heidi L'Esperance, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Virginia, MN. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health-Duluth and Essentia Health-Virginia.
Dr. L'Esperance works at
Locations
1
Essentia Health-Virginia Medical Arts Clinic901 9th St N, Virginia, MN 55792 Directions
2
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
3
Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center (Duluth)407 E 3rd St, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Heidi L'Esperance, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- Female
- 1639582273
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health-Duluth
- Essentia Health-Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. L'Esperance has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. L'Esperance accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. L'Esperance using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. L'Esperance has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. L'Esperance works at
Dr. L'Esperance has seen patients for Nosebleed, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. L'Esperance on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. L'Esperance. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. L'Esperance.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. L'Esperance, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. L'Esperance appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.