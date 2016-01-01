Overview

Dr. Heidi L'Esperance, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Virginia, MN. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health-Duluth and Essentia Health-Virginia.



Dr. L'Esperance works at Essentia Health-Virginia Medical Arts Clinic in Virginia, MN with other offices in Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.