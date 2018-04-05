Dr. Heidi Lencoski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lencoski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heidi Lencoski, MD
Overview
Dr. Heidi Lencoski, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sheffield Village, OH.
Locations
Mercy Health - Sheffield Obgyn5054 Waterford Dr, Sheffield Village, OH 44035 Directions (440) 934-8344
Mercy Regional Medical Center3700 Kolbe Rd, Lorain, OH 44053 Directions (440) 960-4000
- 3 5327 Detroit Rd Ste E, Sheffield Village, OH 44054 Directions (440) 934-8344
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lencoski was amazing during my pregnancy. I always felt my concerns were addressed during appointments. She even showed up on her day off to deliver my baby which made me so happy since she’d been with me the whole journey. She checked in on me many times after I had my baby. She was also very helpful during my postpartum visits when I had to talk about some issues I found a little embarrassing. I highly recommend Dr Heidi Lencoski and look forward to my next pregnancy with her as my doctor.
About Dr. Heidi Lencoski, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lencoski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lencoski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lencoski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lencoski has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lencoski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Lencoski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lencoski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lencoski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lencoski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.