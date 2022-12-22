Dr. Heidi Kozic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kozic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heidi Kozic, MD
Dr. Heidi Kozic, MD is a Dermatologist in Media, PA. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Dermatology Ltd.101 Chesley Dr Ste 100, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 566-7111
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Kozic is a TOP-DOC. Excellent manners, encourages questions, and is accessible for post procedure issues. Terrific staff support as well. A patient couldn't ask for more.
- Dermatology
- English
- 1750597654
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Kozic has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Melanoma and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kozic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
