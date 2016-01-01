See All Family Doctors in Poulsbo, WA
Dr. Heidi Hutchinson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Hutchinson works at Group Health Poulsbo Med Ctr in Poulsbo, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Poulsbo Medical Center
    19379 7th Ave NE, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Echocardiography

Ratings & Reviews

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Heidi Hutchinson, MD
About Dr. Heidi Hutchinson, MD

Specialties
  Family Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  31 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  Female
Gender
NPI Number
  1982843090
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Heidi Hutchinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hutchinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hutchinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hutchinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hutchinson works at Group Health Poulsbo Med Ctr in Poulsbo, WA. View the full address on Dr. Hutchinson’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hutchinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutchinson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hutchinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hutchinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

