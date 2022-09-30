Dr. Heidi Hermes-Shantz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hermes-Shantz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heidi Hermes-Shantz, MD
Overview
Dr. Heidi Hermes-Shantz, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton, Olympic Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Hermes-Shantz works at
Locations
1
Gme Office University of Washington1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
2
Harrison HealthPartners Dermatology Sequim565 EUREKA WAY, Sequim, WA 98382 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
So thankful to be seen by such an experienced, careful, calm, and cheerful MD
About Dr. Heidi Hermes-Shantz, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1932338506
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
- Olympic Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hermes-Shantz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hermes-Shantz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hermes-Shantz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hermes-Shantz works at
Dr. Hermes-Shantz has seen patients for Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hermes-Shantz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hermes-Shantz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hermes-Shantz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hermes-Shantz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hermes-Shantz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.