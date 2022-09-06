Overview

Dr. Heidi Henninger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.



Dr. Henninger works at Neurosurgery and Spine Assocs in Scarborough, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.