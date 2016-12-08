Dr. Heller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heidi Heller, MD
Overview
Dr. Heidi Heller, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.
Dr. Heller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Veterans Affairs Medical Center4815 N Assembly St, Spokane, WA 99205 Directions (509) 434-7000Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heller?
Excellent help and professionalism. She is hopelessly overwhelmed by the workload at the VA but she has treated me very well, provided excellent medical consultation and is very personable within the constraints of time and resource. She provided a prescription beyond the minimum and has been deadly accurate in her recommendations and cautions. Compared to most of the other parts of the VA, she's been excellent!
About Dr. Heidi Heller, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1992806913
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heller works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Heller. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.