Dr. Heidi Heck, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Heidi Heck, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas.

Dr. Heck works at Seven Oaks Women's Center in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Seven Oaks Womens Center Pllc
    7711 Louis Pasteur Dr Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 692-9500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Endometriosis
Adenomyosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
BioTE® Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Preconception Counseling Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 30, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr. Heck's since 1989, (32yrs.), when she was practicing solo, with her own private practice. She delivered my second born, in 1990. Through all phases of my life, including some that were potentially, medically difficult, I've been grateful to be her patient & remain grateful for her expertise. Dr. Heck is a leader & has consistently remained one of the best in her field. She is, quite simply, the best thing since sliced bread! She is simultaneously friendly, warm, & empathic, while maintaining her expertise with current literature, knowledge, practices and procedures in her field. Dr. Heck is a rarity & outstanding in her field. The staff & office have always been professional, personable, and a well oiled machine. I'd rate 10 stars if it were possible.
    Melissa — Apr 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Heidi Heck, MD
    About Dr. Heidi Heck, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1750489530
    Education & Certifications

    • Bexar Co Hosp Dist
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heidi Heck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heck works at Seven Oaks Women's Center in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Heck’s profile.

    Dr. Heck has seen patients for Endometriosis and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Heck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

