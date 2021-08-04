Dr. Heidi Harms, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harms is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heidi Harms, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heidi Harms, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Harms works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Womens Healthcare12201 Merit Dr Ste 350, Dallas, TX 75251 Directions (214) 238-7888
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harms?
Dr. Harms if very kind and great at what she does! This woman has literally had me laughing while in the middle of a pap smear. I can't say enough good things about her and her staff. Very little wait at the office before your appointment, very efficient process, very knowledgeable staff and you'll even feel like you're a long-time patient at your first visit.
About Dr. Heidi Harms, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1467409342
Education & Certifications
- Univeristy of Texas Southwestern Medical Center -Dallas
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harms has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harms accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harms has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harms works at
Dr. Harms has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harms on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Harms. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harms.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harms, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harms appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.