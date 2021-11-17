Dr. Hallonquist has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heidi Hallonquist, MD
Overview
Dr. Heidi Hallonquist, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Concord, NH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Concord Hospital.
Dr. Hallonquist works at
Locations
-
1
Concord Obstetrics and Gynecology189 N Main St, Concord, NH 03301 Directions (603) 228-9088
-
2
Fulcrum Behavioral Consultants Ltd734 N MAIN ST, Laconia, NH 03246 Directions (603) 737-0700
-
3
Concord Hospital Psychiatric Unit250 Pleasant St, Concord, NH 03301 Directions (603) 228-7200
-
4
Concord Hospital Urologic Institute246 Pleasant St Fl 1, Concord, NH 03301 Directions (603) 228-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hallonquist?
I was a patient of Dr. Hallonquist from 2013-2019. My health was very poor and I was living with chronic pelvic pain. After "other Specialists" did multiple surgeries, they told me I would always be in pain. Heidi Hallonquist took the time to talk with me, sharing her own experiences with pain. She gave me HOPE where other doctors turned their backs. Her own experience and professional knowledge has given me 80% pain relief! Dr. Hallonquist is a very caring and compassionate doctor and woman! Though I have no need for her medical care, I will always consult her on matters concerning my pelvic health. Thank you for giving me your time and wisdom Dr. Hallonquist!
About Dr. Heidi Hallonquist, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1477613388
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hallonquist accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hallonquist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hallonquist works at
Dr. Hallonquist has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hallonquist on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hallonquist. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hallonquist.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hallonquist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hallonquist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.