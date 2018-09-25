Dr. Gray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heidi Gray, MD
Overview
Dr. Heidi Gray, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Gray works at
Locations
-
1
Gme Office University of Washington1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions (206) 288-1000Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
-
2
Seattle Cancer Care Alliance825 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions (855) 557-0555
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gray?
Fantastic doctor with a fantastic team behind her. You won't regret it whatsoever. She truly cares for her patients and will go to the mat with insurance companies if she needs something they won't pay for.
About Dr. Heidi Gray, MD
- Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1548395486
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania
- University of Washington, Seattle
- David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gray accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gray works at
Dr. Gray has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.