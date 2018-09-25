See All Oncologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Heidi Gray, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Heidi Gray, MD

Oncology
4 (7)
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Heidi Gray, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Gray works at Champaign Dental Group in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Oncology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Vlad Simianu, MD
Dr. Vlad Simianu, MD
10 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Paul Kozlowski, MD
Dr. Paul Kozlowski, MD
8 (17)
View Profile
Dr. Ravi Moonka, MD
Dr. Ravi Moonka, MD
8 (7)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gme Office University of Washington
    1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 288-1000
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Seattle Cancer Care Alliance
    825 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle, WA 98109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 557-0555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stage 4 Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Vesicovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gray?

    Sep 25, 2018
    Fantastic doctor with a fantastic team behind her. You won't regret it whatsoever. She truly cares for her patients and will go to the mat with insurance companies if she needs something they won't pay for.
    — Sep 25, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Heidi Gray, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Heidi Gray, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gray to family and friends

    Dr. Gray's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gray

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Heidi Gray, MD.

    About Dr. Heidi Gray, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548395486
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Washington, Seattle
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gray works at Champaign Dental Group in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Gray’s profile.

    Dr. Gray has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Heidi Gray, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.