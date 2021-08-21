Dr. Heidi Goldberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heidi Goldberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Heidi Goldberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seminole, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BRONX LEBANON HOSPITAL CENTER and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Bardmoor Outpatient Surgery Center8787 Bryan Dairy Rd Ste 300, Seminole, FL 33777 Directions (727) 394-5322
Heidi Goldberg MD PA9555 Seminole Blvd Ste 201, Seminole, FL 33772 Directions (727) 393-6881
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldberg?
Dr Goldberg is the Best of the Best. Worth the wait because she spends time with every patient. 20 years of the best care.
About Dr. Heidi Goldberg, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346353059
Education & Certifications
- BRONX LEBANON HOSPITAL CENTER
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldberg has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldberg speaks Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.