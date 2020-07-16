Dr. Heidi Godoy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heidi Godoy, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heidi Godoy, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital, St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Locations
Vassar Brothers Medical Center45 Reade Pl, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 229-0790
Womens Cancer Care Associates319 S Manning Blvd Ste 301, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 458-1390
Northern Dutchess Hospitalist Program6511 Spring Brook Ave, Rhinebeck, NY 12572 Directions (845) 871-3329
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
- Glens Falls Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Godoy is amazing !! She cares about her patients, listens and will do anything to help. I am so blessed to of met her !
About Dr. Heidi Godoy, DO
- Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1427211366
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED
Dr. Godoy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Godoy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Godoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Godoy works at
Dr. Godoy has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Godoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Godoy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godoy.
