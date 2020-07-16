See All Oncologists in Poughkeepsie, NY
Dr. Heidi Godoy, DO

Oncology
3.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Heidi Godoy, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital, St. Mary's Healthcare - Amsterdam and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Dr. Godoy works at Health Quest Med Prac Onclgy in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Albany, NY and Rhinebeck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Vassar Brothers Medical Center
    45 Reade Pl, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
    Womens Cancer Care Associates
    319 S Manning Blvd Ste 301, Albany, NY 12208
    Northern Dutchess Hospitalist Program
    6511 Spring Brook Ave, Rhinebeck, NY 12572

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Columbia Memorial Hospital
  • Ellis Hospital
  • Glens Falls Hospital
  • Saint Peter's Hospital
  • St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam
  • Vassar Brothers Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Treatment frequency



Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jul 16, 2020
    Dr Godoy is amazing !! She cares about her patients, listens and will do anything to help. I am so blessed to of met her !
    J. Stanton — Jul 16, 2020
    About Dr. Heidi Godoy, DO

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427211366
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heidi Godoy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Godoy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Godoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Godoy has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Godoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Godoy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godoy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Godoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Godoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

