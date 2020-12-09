Dr. Gilchrist has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heidi Gilchrist, MD
Dr. Heidi Gilchrist, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Gilchrist Aesthetic and Medical Dermatology345 Saxony Rd Ste 201, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 230-2537
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Gilchrist is the best dermatologist. We’ve been to many others, but none compare. She is kind, honest and genuinely cares. Her staff is just as amazIng. Elizabeth is the best! So glad we have them.
About Dr. Heidi Gilchrist, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1083804553
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Dr. Gilchrist accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilchrist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilchrist. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilchrist.
