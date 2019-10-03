Dr. Frazier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heidi Frazier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heidi Frazier, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Dr. Frazier works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care830 Rose St Ste 304, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 323-0303
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Frazier has been my primary care provider for the past couple of years and I have been beyond satisfied! She is thorough, easy to talk to, friendly and responds promptly to any questions or concerns. Thank you Dr. Frazier for providing me with excellent care.
About Dr. Heidi Frazier, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1659664282
Education & Certifications
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
