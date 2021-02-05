Overview

Dr. Heidi Fletemier, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Salem Health West Valley Hospital and Salem Hospital.



Dr. Fletemier works at Salem Health Skyline Clinic in Salem, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.