Dr. Fleischmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heidi Fleischmann, MD
Overview
Dr. Heidi Fleischmann, MD is a Dermatologist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Fleischmann works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kenneth L Flandermeyer MD7520 Montgomery Blvd NE Bldg D4, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 884-7070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fleischmann?
Dr Fleischmann always has taken whatever time is needed to treat the patient. Highly competent. Unfortunately, the office staff and medical assistants are unfriendly, and almost make you think they don't like working there. The scheduling calendar only goes out about two months, and that is downright bad business--you can't plan much. The office is living in the 1980s, with no email option to contact the doctor, no patient online account (e.g., MyChart), and does not send prescriptions in electronically. Makes no sense in 2022.
About Dr. Heidi Fleischmann, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1063473403
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fleischmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleischmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fleischmann works at
Dr. Fleischmann has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleischmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleischmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleischmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleischmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleischmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.