Dr. Heidi Fischer, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Heidi Fischer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Fischer works at Putnoi Eye Care in Wellesley, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Putnoi Eye Care
    1 Washington St Ste 403, Wellesley, MA 02481 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 235-5100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Eyelid Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Eyelid Disorders

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Eyelid Disorders
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Blepharoplasty
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Corneal Diseases
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis
Ocular Hypertension
Presbyopia
Retinal Hemorrhage
Senile Cataracts
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Astigmatism
Blepharorrhaphy
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Excision of Chalazion
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness
Femtosecond Laser-Assisted Cataract Surgery
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Surgery
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Laser Cataract Surgery
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness
Pterygium
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinal Cysts
Retinoschisis
Trichiasis
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 24, 2021
    She is the best. In all ways.
    — Oct 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Heidi Fischer, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1134167430
    Education & Certifications

    • HARVARD MED SCH
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heidi Fischer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fischer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fischer works at Putnoi Eye Care in Wellesley, MA. View the full address on Dr. Fischer’s profile.

    Dr. Fischer has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fischer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fischer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fischer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

