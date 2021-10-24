Dr. Heidi Fischer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heidi Fischer, MD
Dr. Heidi Fischer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Putnoi Eye Care1 Washington St Ste 403, Wellesley, MA 02481 Directions (781) 235-5100
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
She is the best. In all ways.
About Dr. Heidi Fischer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1134167430
- HARVARD MED SCH
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Fischer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fischer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fischer has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fischer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischer.
