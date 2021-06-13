Overview

Dr. Heidi Ehrhardt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Ehrhardt works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.