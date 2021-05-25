Overview

Dr. Heidi Donnelly, MD is a Dermatologist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Donnelly works at Dayton Skin The Comprehensive Skin Care and Cancer Center in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.