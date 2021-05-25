See All Dermatologists in Dayton, OH
Dr. Heidi Donnelly, MD

Dermatology
5 (79)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Heidi Donnelly, MD is a Dermatologist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Donnelly works at Dayton Skin The Comprehensive Skin Care and Cancer Center in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dayton Skin Surgery Center
    3025 GOVERNORS PLACE BLVD, Dayton, OH 45409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 293-5567

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kettering Health Main Campus
  • Miami Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Melanoma
Warts
Skin Cancer
Melanoma
Warts
Skin Cancer

Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (74)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 25, 2021
    Dayton Skin Care is an exceptional practice in every regard! I’ve been a patient of theirs for around 20 yrs. As a former sun worshiper, I’m fortunate to have been in the care of practice owner and specialist in Mohs surgery, Dr. Heidi Donnelly, who’s performed 3 successful Mohs surgeries to remove skin cancer (on my face). DSC has introduced me to cutting edge services and products that have improved my skin’s overall health and appearance. With their focus on safety and comfort level, I’ve received targeted treatments for aging skin, and I’ve been delighted with the results! Most importantly - as a skin cancer patient I’ve arrived to those appointments with many questions, sometimes scared, and have always been met with empathy, patience, answers and excellent care. Couldn’t be happier with Dr. Donnelly and Dayton Skin Care!
    Gretchen P. — May 25, 2021
    About Dr. Heidi Donnelly, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, German
    • 1861449274
    Education & Certifications

    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    • U Ill Coll Med
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    • Univ of IL Coll of Med
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heidi Donnelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donnelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Donnelly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Donnelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Donnelly works at Dayton Skin The Comprehensive Skin Care and Cancer Center in Dayton, OH. View the full address on Dr. Donnelly’s profile.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Donnelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donnelly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donnelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donnelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

