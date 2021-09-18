See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Moorestown, NJ
Dr. Heidi Cooperstein, DO

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Heidi Cooperstein, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Cooperstein works at BRUNEAU FAMILY CARE in Moorestown, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital
10 (1)
Locations

  1. 1
    Steven Horvitz D.o. Family Medicine PC
    110 Marter Ave Ste 408, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 231-0690

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Heidi Cooperstein, DO

  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
  • English
  • 1104041722
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Heidi Cooperstein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooperstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cooperstein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cooperstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cooperstein works at BRUNEAU FAMILY CARE in Moorestown, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Cooperstein’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooperstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooperstein.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooperstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooperstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

