Overview

Dr. Heidi Bahna, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Bahna works at HCA Florida Palm Beach Surgical Specialists - Atlantis in Atlantis, FL with other offices in Loxahatchee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Colorectal Cancer and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.