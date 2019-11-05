See All Alternative Care in Denver, CO
Dr. Heidi Archer, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Heidi Archer, MD

Integrative Medicine
4.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Heidi Archer, MD is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Archer works at BodylogicMD of Denver in Denver, CO with other offices in Oakland, MD, Edwards, CO, Spokane, WA, Hinton, WV and Sterling, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    BodylogicMD of Denver
    1805 S Bellaire St Ste 575, Denver, CO 80222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 341-4121
  2. 2
    BodylogicMD of Maryland
    5000 Thayer Ctr Ste C, Oakland, MD 21550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 625-4218
  3. 3
    BodyLogicMD of Vail
    105 Edwards Village Blvd Unit 204, Edwards, CO 81632 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 341-4124
  4. 4
    BodylogicMD of Washington
    100 N Howard St Ste R, Spokane, WA 99201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 659-9449
  5. 5
    BodylogicMD of West Virginia
    110 James St, Hinton, WV 25951 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 625-4219
  6. 6
    BodyLogicMD of Northern Virginia
    46165 Westlake Dr Ste 100, Sterling, VA 20165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 884-0204
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Alzheimer's Disease
Arthritis
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Alzheimer's Disease
Arthritis
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 43 ratings
Patient Ratings (43)
5 Star
(38)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Archer?

Nov 05, 2019
Dr. Archer was amazing. I had done a lot of research on hormones and thyroid issues and from that research I had my suspicions that things were off for me. I went to my primary care giver and basically felt like I got the brush off; with an the excuse that it's just the aging process. Dr. Archer has given me hope that I can get back some of my younger self. I can't wait to start taking the prescribed treatments and returning back to the person I used to be!
Sandra B. — Nov 05, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Heidi Archer, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Heidi Archer, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Archer to family and friends

Dr. Archer's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Archer

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Heidi Archer, MD.

About Dr. Heidi Archer, MD

Specialties
  • Integrative Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1902890536
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • American Board Of Integrative and Holistic Medicine
Fellowship
Residency
  • MedStar Georgetown University Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Internship
Medical Education
  • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Heidi Archer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Archer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Archer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Archer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

43 patients have reviewed Dr. Archer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Archer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Archer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Archer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Heidi Archer, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.