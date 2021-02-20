Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heidi Anderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Heidi Anderson, MD is a Dermatologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Deramatology of Coastal Sarasota5310 Clark Rd Ste 201, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 925-3627
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Took me a week of calling 2x a day to get a appointment. Dr was extremely nice as was PA Monica and nurse Sophia & nurse who took out stitches all very patient and caring . But as far as calling them if u have a question or concern or e- mailing them u can forget it they don’t respond back nether if ur waiting for pathology results found that disheartening and very disappointing they don’t respond back when u finally get them they tell u further treatment is needed ASAP. Never got to talk to a human being always had to leave a msg on there answering machine but did no good . I did tell this to the dr , to Monica PA to Sophia & nurse who took out stitches at different apts different days they reply was they would look into it but I don’t know if they actually did so cause the response back was always remained the same non responsive. A lady Gabby said she promised to b with me during surgery but she a no show and no one knew about her promise to me .
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1386687077
- University Cincinnati College Med
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- Princeton
- Dermatology
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Ringworm, Actinic Keratosis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.