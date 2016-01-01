Dr. Khalilnejad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heideh Khalilnejad, MD
Overview
Dr. Heideh Khalilnejad, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They graduated from Tehran U.
Dr. Khalilnejad works at
Locations
Medical Clinic Dr. Khalilnejad1210 E Arques Ave Ste 203, Sunnyvale, CA 94085 Directions (408) 738-0200
Santa Clara Valley Medical Center751 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 885-5000Monday8:30am - 9:00pmTuesday8:30am - 9:00pmWednesday8:30am - 9:00pmThursday8:30am - 9:00pmFriday8:30am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Heideh Khalilnejad, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1528022852
Education & Certifications
- Monmouth Med Ctr
- Tehran U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khalilnejad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khalilnejad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khalilnejad works at
Dr. Khalilnejad speaks Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalilnejad. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalilnejad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalilnejad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalilnejad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.