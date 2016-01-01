Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hei Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Hei Kim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from CATHOLIC MEDICAL CENTER.
Locations
Hei Paik Kim3663 W 6th St Ste 203, Los Angeles, CA 90020 Directions (213) 365-5980
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hei Kim, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 51 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1164588760
Education & Certifications
- CATHOLIC MEDICAL CENTER
