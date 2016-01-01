Dr. Hei-Jung Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Hei-Jung Kim, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rockville, MD. They graduated from YONSEI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Kim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cedarbrook Psychiatric Clinic LLC14804 Physicians Ln Ste 122, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 424-7700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Hei-Jung Kim, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1275633075
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- YONSEI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Phobia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.