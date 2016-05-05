Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heerain Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heerain Shah, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
Psychiatric Professionals of Georgia1325 Satellite Blvd NW Ste 400, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (678) 263-3080Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Psychiatric Professionals of Georgia1490 Distribution Dr Ste 150, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (678) 263-3080Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shah has been my girls doctor for the past two years. He listens and is very supportive of us as parents. He is very knowledgeable. He is an excellent doctor.
About Dr. Heerain Shah, MD
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1134346828
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
