Dr. Heena Shah-Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah-Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heena Shah-Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Heena Shah-Patel, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Shah-Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Amit I Patel MD440 N Mountain Ave Ste 301, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 931-4034
-
2
Raincross Urgent Care Inc.4646 Brockton Ave Ste 101, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 774-2755
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah-Patel?
I have been telling doctors for years that something is wrong with my immune system. I got sick often and it took a long time to heal. She is the only doctor who listened. She figured out what was wrong and started me on the correct medicines and Fasenra shots. I have not been sick since she started treating me several years ago. I cannot say enough good things about her. Kind, patient and investigative. I am positive she has added years to my life.
About Dr. Heena Shah-Patel, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1881916864
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah-Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah-Patel accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah-Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah-Patel works at
Dr. Shah-Patel speaks Gujarati.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah-Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah-Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah-Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah-Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.