Dr. Heena Contractor, MD
Overview
Dr. Heena Contractor, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA.
Locations
Michael W. Lauermann M.d.10941 Bloomfield St Ste A, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 596-1667
Hospital Affiliations
- Coast Plaza Hospital
- College Medical Center
- La Palma Intercommunity Hospital
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
- Los Angeles Community Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Contractor is one of the most humble, sincere and knowledgeable Doctors I've ever had...I'm very ill and Dr. Contractor has NEVER been careless, incompetent or insensitive. She addressed issues that I needed to face and always is professional and wise!
About Dr. Heena Contractor, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Contractor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Contractor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Contractor has seen patients for Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Contractor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Contractor speaks Spanish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Contractor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Contractor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.