Dr. Hee-Jung Park, MD
Overview
Dr. Hee-Jung Park, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Park works at
Locations
Pediatric Opthamology1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Park?
First of all, I would give her TEN STARS if it were possible to do so. Dr. Hee-Jung Park gave me a new lease on life. She is the BEST ophthalmologist EVER. She is absolutely very proficient in her skill and professional demeanor. I made the mistake of seeing another eyecare giver for cataract surgery that resulted in a severe case of Strabismus that I endured for almost a year. She and her staff performed the surgery to correct it. Prior visits to her office to assess the problem and how to correct my vision were always very thorough with detailed easily understood explanations with professional concern and empathy. She never rushed and was very patient answering all of my questions and very nervous concerns about the diagnosis and procedures to correct my vision. She also took the time to discover an additional problem that the previous physician completely missed. In summation, my advice to anyone....is if you need the best eye care possible, she should be the first to consider.
About Dr. Hee-Jung Park, MD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1215010178
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Park using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park has seen patients for Diplopia, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Hypertropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.