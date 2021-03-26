Dr. Hedy Setyadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Setyadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hedy Setyadi, MD
Overview
Dr. Hedy Setyadi, MD is a Dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.
Locations
Westover Hills Dermatology11212 State Highway 151 Medical Plz Ste 32, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Setyadi is very helpful and kind. She helped me feel very comfortable and was very involved in helping me find relief.
About Dr. Hedy Setyadi, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Indonesian
- 1790928919
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hlth System
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Setyadi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Setyadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Setyadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Setyadi has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Setyadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Setyadi speaks Indonesian.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Setyadi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Setyadi.
