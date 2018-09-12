Overview

Dr. Hedy Assaad, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from Alexandria University Hospital and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.



Dr. Assaad works at Riverside Medical Clinic in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.