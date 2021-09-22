Dr. Hed Ahmadpour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmadpour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hed Ahmadpour, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hed Ahmadpour, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.
Dr. Ahmadpour works at
Locations
Glendale Adventist Medical Center1500 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 201, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 863-4099
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for over 21 years and Dr Ahmadpour has been on the cutting edge of Cardiology and his knowledge has helped me live a quality of life for all these years.
About Dr. Hed Ahmadpour, MD
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1912093436
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
