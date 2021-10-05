Overview

Dr. Hector Wiltz Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Wiltz Jr works at Hector Wiltz, MD in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.