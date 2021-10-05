Dr. Hector Wiltz Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiltz Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hector Wiltz Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hector Wiltz Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Wiltz Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Miami11760 SW 40th St Ste 451, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 227-9233
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wiltz Jr?
great doctor! he was able to see me right away
About Dr. Hector Wiltz Jr, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1851404479
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiltz Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiltz Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiltz Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiltz Jr works at
Dr. Wiltz Jr has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiltz Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiltz Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiltz Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiltz Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiltz Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.