Dr. Ubaldo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hector Ubaldo
Overview
Dr. Hector Ubaldo is a Family Medicine Specialist in Katy, TX.
Locations
Physicians Of Katy462 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 693-5289
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MHealth Insured
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very intelligent and anticipate a health problem....used Dr Ubaldo for over 30 years
About Dr. Hector Ubaldo
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1790795383
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ubaldo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ubaldo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Ubaldo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ubaldo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ubaldo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ubaldo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.