Dr. Hector Ubaldo

Family Medicine
4 (62)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Hector Ubaldo is a Family Medicine Specialist in Katy, TX. 

Dr. Ubaldo works at Physicians Of Katy in Katy, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Physicians Of Katy
    462 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX 77450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 693-5289

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MHealth Insured
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    About Dr. Hector Ubaldo

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790795383
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ubaldo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ubaldo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    62 patients have reviewed Dr. Ubaldo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ubaldo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ubaldo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ubaldo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

