Dr. Hector Soto, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Inst Tecnologico de Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Soto works at South Texas Gastroenterology Associates PA in Edinburg, TX with other offices in McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.