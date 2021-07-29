Dr. Soriano-Baron has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hector Soriano-Baron, MD
Overview
Dr. Hector Soriano-Baron, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (ZARAGOZA) / FACULTAD DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES ZARAGOZA CARRER and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

Locations
Neurosurgical Associates2622 Meredyth Dr, Albany, GA 31707 Directions (229) 432-9515
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
On May 12 of this year I was diagnosed with glioblastoma tumor on the brain. I was numb and in shock and was told there was no time to waste removing it. In walked Dr Soriano a new neurosurgeon in Albany with no reviews. He did 11 years at John Hopkins. I took a chance and let him perform the surgery. He was able to remove all of it without complications. I feel like it was God’s will that placed him in front of me that day. He is the most skilled, caring, compassionate surgeon I’ve ever met. I am so blessed that he found me that day and performed my surgery. Would I recommend him? Absolutely! If I ever need a neurosurgeon for me or my family it will absolutely be him!
About Dr. Hector Soriano-Baron, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (ZARAGOZA) / FACULTAD DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES ZARAGOZA CARRER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soriano-Baron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Soriano-Baron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soriano-Baron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soriano-Baron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soriano-Baron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.