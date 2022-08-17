Overview

Dr. Hector Simosa, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela Caracas and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Simosa works at The Vascular Care Group - Worcester in Worcester, MA with other offices in Leominster, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.